7 trade partners that make way too much sense for the Cardinals at the trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Chicago White Sox
If you're a contender, you're likely calling the Chicago White Sox at some point this summer to check in on a number of the players that they have available. Pretty much anyone on their roster is up for grabs, setting this trade deadline up for an old fashinoned fire sale.
While big names like starter Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert will be the players who catch headlines if they are dealt at the deadline, it is unlikely that St. Louis would be involved in those bidding wars.
Even so, there are a number of names on the White Sox roster that I would expect St. Louis to have at least some interest in acquiring as the deadline nears. Two of those names are actually former Cardinals themselves in right-handed reliever John Brebbia and outfielder Tommy Pham, both of whom are players the Cardinals explored adding this offseason. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat broke down those two players specifically with me on a recent episode of the Dealin' the Cards podcast.
Brebbia could deepen the Cardinals' bullpen mix by providing them with another right-handed arm to get them through the second half of the season and would come at a low cost. Tommy Pham could help this offense continue to rebound by filling in time in the outfield and at DH. Notably, John Mozeliak mentioned acquiring a right-handed bat for the bench who could play some center field earlier this month, and Pham certainly fits the bill for that.
One significant name to keep an eye on is right-handed starter Erick Fedde, who signed with the White Sox this past offseason after revamping his career overseas. He's completely changed his arsenal as a pitcher since we last saw him in Major League Baseball, and it has resulted in a 3.23 ERA in his first 100.1 innings so far this year. Fedde also carries an inexpensive $7 million salary for 2025, making him an intriguing option for 2025 or a trade chip for the Cardinals during the offseason.