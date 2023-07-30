7 starting pitchers the Cardinals may trade for at the MLB trade deadline
There are a number of established or MLB ready arms the Cardinals are linked to at the trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Bryce Miller
Another arm who just graduated from the Mariners farm system, Bryce Miller is in a very similar mold as Woo as a starter but has found better production to this point for Seattle.
Miller is 7-3 in his first 14 MLB starts with a 3.96 ERA in 75 innings. While he is striking out less than a better per inning right now, he has the stuff to be a "strikeout guy" and his 1.00 WHIP is extremely encouraging.
While Miller will not command nearly the haul that Gilbert would, I do think he would cost a bit more than Woo, and it may come down to a straight up swap for one of Nootbaar, Gorman, or Donovan, should the Mariners choose to make a move.
That's the difficulty here. Seattle does not have to trade with St. Louis, and they could easily wait until the offseason to make a move for a bat. But if they do choose to go ahead and get that bat with control that the industry says they are searching for, then St. Louis makes the most sense.