7 starting pitchers the Cardinals may trade for at the MLB trade deadline
There are a number of established or MLB ready arms the Cardinals are linked to at the trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Brandon Pfaadt
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to be linked to the Cardinals for a Jordan Montgomery trade, but they are not super deep in pitching prospects. But the number one arm in their system, Brandon Pfaadt, is the 21st overall prospect in all of baseball and has already seen action in the Arizona rotation.
Unfortunately, it has not been with good results.
In 8 starts, Pfaadt has an 8.20 ERA and has only managed to complete 37.1 innings of work. Pfaadt was a major strikeout pitcher in the minor leagues and also boasted a low walk rate, which is why scouts love him. There is no reason to give up on Pfaadt as a top pitching prospect, but Arizona may decide to cash his value in for a starter, like Montgomery, who can help them compete for a World Series this year.
In order to get Arizona to part with Pfaadt, I'm guessing the Cardinals will have to model a deal similar to what the White Sox have been doing, pairing a rental stater with a rental reliever. Perhaps sending Mongomery with one of Jordan Hicks or Chris Stratton would fetch a package headlined by Pfaadt.