7 starting pitchers the Cardinals may trade for at the MLB trade deadline
There are a number of established or MLB ready arms the Cardinals are linked to at the trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Randy Vasquez
Randy Vasquez is the Yankees' 12th-best prospect, but he has actually seen some big-league action this year. In three starters for New York, Vasquez is 1-1 with a 1.17 ERA.
Vasquez has some pretty filthy stuff himself, with the best-graded curveball in the Yankees system and a fastball that sits in the mid-90s but can get up to 100 MPH.
Like Beeter, there are concerns long-term about whether or not he can last in the rotation, but he would also have a high upside as a bullpen arm. Continuing to improve his strike-throwing ability and refining another secondary pitch, such as his slider or changeup, will go a long way toward helping his cause.