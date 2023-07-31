7 remaining trade partners for the Cardinals and what trade pieces they can offer
Having already made two deals at this deadline, the Cardinals are primed to make more trades, with these teams on their radar
By Josh Jacobs
Cleveland Guardians
Tradable pieces: Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Juan Yepez, and Alec Burleson
Piece to acquire: Aaron Civale
Here is something to keep tabs on. The Cleveland Guardians are contemplating trading starter Aaron Civale, who is under tram control through 2025 and would be an excellent middle-of-the-rotatoin addition for the Cardinals.
So far this year, Civale has a 5-2 record with a 2.34 ERA in 13 games for the Guardians. In his piece on The Athletic (subscription required), Zach Meisel linked both St. Louis and Baltimore to a Civale trade due to the number of outfielders both teams have that they can deal from.
Would Civale be an ace? No. But he fills a huge need and helps them put their dollars toward an ace in free agency. I also believe he would come at a cheaper price than the Mariners starters, would is interesting to note.