7 remaining trade partners for the Cardinals and what trade pieces they can offer
Having already made two deals at this deadline, the Cardinals are primed to make more trades, with these teams on their radar
By Josh Jacobs
Chicago White Sox
Tradeable piece: Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson, Tommy Edman, prospects
Piece to acquire: Dylan Cease
Here we go again. According to Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox are now listening to offers on Dylan Cease, but that does not mean they will in fact trade him. It will take a very strong package to get a deal done, but this could be the ace the Cardinals are looking for.
One or two of Gorman, Nootbaar, and Donovan, and/or some other pieces like Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, and Alec Burleson are likely the starting point for a Cease trade, and then a few of the Cardinals prospects as well. Names like Ivan Herrera, Gordon Graceffo, and Cooper Hjerpe could be of interest to the White Sox.
Chicago is in rebuild mode, and Cease still has multiple years of club control. They do not need to trade him, but if they can get a haul to jumpstart their rebuild, it's something they'll be open to.