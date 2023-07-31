7 remaining trade partners for the Cardinals and what trade pieces they can offer
Having already made two deals at this deadline, the Cardinals are primed to make more trades, with these teams on their radar
By Josh Jacobs
Seattle Mariners
Tradeable piece: Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson, Tommy Edman, prospects
Pieces to acquire: Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, and Emerson Hancock
We've talked about it at length, but if the Cardinals want to get immediate help for the 2024 rotation, the Mariners make the most sense as a trade partner.
Seattle is looking for some bats with control to add to their lineup, and the Cardinals have plenty of those to offer. In order to get one of their young arms though, it'll cost a pretty penny.
Gorman, Nootbaar, and/or Donovan would certainly have to go in a deal for Gilbert, Woo, or Miller. Gilbert may even require two of those in a package. Woo and Miller are hard to equate the value of, as I personally feel like the Cardinals would get one of those names plus more for one of those bats, but Mariners' folks probably feel the opposite. After a one-on-one meeting with John Mozeliak, Nightengale has reported that Edman, Donovan, and Carlson are guys the Cardinals are shopping.
Emerson Hancock is a top pitching prospect to watch, as he could be the centerpiece of a package for one of the Cardinals' bats if they cannot agree on a deal for one of those three arms already in their rotation.