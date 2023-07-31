7 remaining trade partners for the Cardinals and what trade pieces they can offer
Having already made two deals at this deadline, the Cardinals are primed to make more trades, with these teams on their radar
By Josh Jacobs
Miami Marlins
Tradeable pieces: Jack Flaherty, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, and Alec Burleson
Pieces to acquire: Max Mayer, Dax Fulton, Sixto Sanchez, Jake Eder, and Josh Simpson
The Marlins have checked in on Jack Flaherty in recent days, and still seem to be a team that could be interested in adding a position player to their mix as well. The Marlins under first-year manager Skip Schumaker are looking to make the playoffs and build off the success this young team has found.
I highly doubt they'll move MLB arms like Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers, or Edward Cabrera, but as always, the Marlins have plenty of arms developing in the minors.
Max Meyer is their top prospect but is coming off Tommy John surgery and is likely out until 2024. If the Cardinals offer the Marlins a package of players, could they part with a talent like Meyer? If not, Sixto Sanchez has fallen down prospect boards due to injuries and could be a high-upside move for the Cardinals, although he has not pitched since 2020 and his timetable is still unclear.
Other names that could interest the Cardinals are Jake Eder and Dax Fulton, who are intriguing left-handed arms that could make their debuts as soon as 2024. Josh Simpson is not nearly the prospect of those other names but could provide organizational depth as well.