7 remaining trade partners for the Cardinals and what trade pieces they can offer
Having already made two deals at this deadline, the Cardinals are primed to make more trades, with these teams on their radar
By Josh Jacobs
Arizona Diamondbacks
Tradable pieces: Jack Flaherty, Ryan Helsley, and Giovanny Gallegos
Pieces to acquire: Brandon Pfaadt, Blake Walston, Landon Sims, and Dylan Ray
The Diamondbacks are ready to make a real run this year and could look to add an arm to their rotation in the form of Jack Flaherty or shore up their bullpen with Helsley or Gallegos.
If the Cardinals were to package Helsley with Flaherty or Gallegos, there's a chance that Pfaadt along with other names could come back to St. Louis in a deal. Pfaadt has struggled at the MLB level but is still a top-30 prospect in all of baseball.
Walston does not offer the same kind of upside as a Pfaadt but would represent another solid, near-MLB-ready arm for St. Louis to add to their system. Landon Sims looks to be a future high-end reliever but is still down in Single-A. Dylan Ray is not highly ranked as a prospect but could be an interesting target in a deal, as he has a mid-90s fastball with a really nice slider and potential behind his curveball. He is far away from the Majors as well but once again provides much-needed organizational pitching depth for the future of the Cardinals.