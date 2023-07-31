7 remaining trade partners for the Cardinals and what trade pieces they can offer
Having already made two deals at this deadline, the Cardinals are primed to make more trades, with these teams on their radar
By Josh Jacobs
New York Yankees
Tradeable pieces: Jack Flaherty, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, Andrew Knizner, Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Alec Burleson, and Paul DeJong
Pieces to acquire: Clarke Schmidt, Clayton Beeter, Randy Vasquez, Yoendrys Gomez, Drew Thorpe, Will Warren, and Brando Mayea
The Cardinals and Yankees remain two teams that seem like perfect trade partners, with the Yankees being interested in a number of Cardinals players and the teams aligning well in terms of need.
Clarke Schmidt has already some seasoning at the Major League level and has improved a lot over the last few months as a starter. Clayton Beeter and Randy Vasquez are near MLB-ready arms who have been connected with St. Louis already. Will Warren, Drew Thorpe, and Yoendrys Gomez are three other arms to watch with real intrigue as well.
Brandon Mayea is a lottery ticket prospect, with the potential to be a five-tool center fielder that the Cardinals could take a chance on. He is still just 17 years old and very raw but could blossom into one of the best prospects in baseball.