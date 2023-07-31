7 remaining trade partners for the Cardinals and what trade pieces they can offer
Having already made two deals at this deadline, the Cardinals are primed to make more trades, with these teams on their radar
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals made their first two trades of the deadline, shipping out starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers, as well as dealing closer Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Cardinals got five players in return between those two deals, and to this point, the industry seems to like the returns the Cardinals got. Tekoah Roby immediately slots in as their fourth-best prospect according to MLB.com, and FanGraphs even has him as the 64th-best prospect in baseball. Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein provide intrigue as starters as well.
Thomas Saggese has already been compared to Brendan Donovan by John Mozeliak and has been tearing it up in Double-A this season. and we'll cover these deals more in-depth as the days go on.
For now, we want to take a quick look at the remaining trade partners for the Cardinals, what they may be looking to acquire from St. Louis, and what the Cardinals could get in return if they make a deal with one another. There are a lot of teams checking in on a variety of the Cardinals' Major Leaguers, so I expect multiple moves to happen in the next few days.
There also remain some teams where the Cardinals could be calling them aggressively pursuing starting pitching, so there are a variety of deals that could be made in the last days of the deadline.