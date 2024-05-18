7 players the Cardinals could select with the 7th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft
By Josh Jacobs
OF Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
The Cardinals seem to be a well-oiled machine when it comes to producing high-level outfielders (Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker) even if many of them go on to find success elsewhere (Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena, Tyler O'Neill, and Richie Palacios). Braden Montgomery has all the tools to be the best of the bunch.
I'm starting to doubt Montgomery will be available when the Cardinals pick at number seven, but it is more likely he is than guys like Condon or Bazzana. Montgomery is a switch-hitting outfielder who crushed baseballs. Coming out of high school, he was more of a hit-first player, but his power has developed so much that it has overtaken his hit tool. He hits for more power from the left side but his bat plays from both sides.
He has spent time on the mound during his college career, pumping 96 MPH in the zone with nice breaking stuff as well. He'll profile as just an outfielder in professional baseball though, but that dynamic arm gives him a cannon in right field, where he likely projects long-term.
He's a pretty good runner and fielder as well, and if his hit tool can catch up to his power tool, he'll be a very dangerous player for years to come.
It's hard to imagine all six teams above the Cardinals passing on Montgomery with the kind of superstar potential he has. But if he fell to the Cardinals at seven, they'd have a very tough time passing on him. The Cardinals took another high-upside, power-hitting corner outfield bat out of college in Chase Davis last year, but Montgomery's potential is on another level.
Again, of course, the Cardinals wish they were picking higher than they are, but the sheer number of intriguing players at the top of this class means St. Louis will have a very exciting prospect available to them when they are selecting.