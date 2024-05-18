7 players the Cardinals could select with the 7th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft
By Josh Jacobs
1B/LHP Jac Caglianone, Florida
The prized two-way player in this year's class, Jac Caglianone is a powerful lefty both on the mound and at the plate. Let's pump the breaks on the idea of him being the next Shohei Ohtani, but he may have the best chance of any prospect at becoming a lesser version of him.
Standing at 6-5, Caglianone has 70-grade power at the plate with an above average hit tool as well. While he's got some holes in his swing and his strikeout rate is concerning, he's got the kind of power that teams dream of, and some team near the top of the draft is going to bet on that bat developing long-term. He's graded out as a 65-overall position prospect according to MLB.com, and he's likely to never drop the bat in his career.
The bigger question is whether or not Canglianone can remain on the mound, but his other 70-grade tool happens to be his fastball. He can get up to 100 MPH. He has three other pitches that project to be average in his slider, cutter, and change-up, so if one of those pitches can take a step forward, he may have a real shot at being a two-way guy. He's also already had Tommy John surgery, so you do worry a bit about elbow health long term.
Most scouts see him as a good but not great prospect as a pitcher, but the top-10 grade comes when you're looking at his bat. The Cardinals have drafted a high-upside two-way player before in Masyn Winn, but he did not get to try and do both through the system as playing shortstop and pitching is not a feasible combination. Playing first base is though.
I do think eventually, whether it's upon being drafted or sometime before reaching the big leagues, Caglianone would become a position player only. He has so much upside as a player, but I think the potential downfalls would make him a risky pick (although, every pick truly is). Depending on how the board falls, I could see the Cardinals selecting him, but I think there are multiple players on this list they'd prefer over Caglianone.