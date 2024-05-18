7 players the Cardinals could select with the 7th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft
By Josh Jacobs
1B Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest
First-base prospects have a hard time going high in drafts due to their limited defensive upside, but when you have the kind of bat that Nick Kurtz does, it's hard to pass on that kind of talent.
Kurtz has slashed .322/.538/.816 with 21 HR and 51 RBI in 47 games for Wake Forrest this year. His power is undeniable and helped lead him to slug six home runs in a seven-at-bat stretch earlier this year.
The Cardinals should be looking to draft the best player available with their first-round pick, but it's easy to visualize how Kurtz could be their long-term replacement for the outgoing Paul Goldschmidt. Kurtz is 6-5 with a sweet left-handed stroke at the plate, and his hit tool helps his power play to all parts of the field while not being just a boom-or-bust hitter. Kurtz knows how to make the most of what a pitcher gives him, and will happily hit the ball the other way or use the gaps if that's what the pitcher gives him.
The Cardinals have developed a lot of bats in recent years, but Kurtz has the upside to be the best hitter of the bunch. Jordan Walker has the elite bat skills but has struggled to tap into his power, while Nolan Gorman has all of the power in the world but lacks that hit tool. Kurtz may be able to put both together to be a truly elite hitter in the middle of the Cardinals' order for years to come.
Kurtz draft stock, like most of the top names in this draft, is hard to pin down. I could see him being gone in the first five picks while I could also see the Cardinals passing on him if the right player is available at seven.