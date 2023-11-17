7 moves the Cardinals could potentially make before Thanksgiving
The offseason tends to heat up after Thanksgiving each year, but the Cardinals could wrap up one of these seven moves before the holiday.
By Josh Jacobs
Adding an outside voice to the front office
It was reported a few weeks ago that the Cardinals were interested in bringing in former Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom to fill an advisory role with the club. Since then, Mozeliak has confirmed that the organization has had conversations with various outside voices who could come into the Cardinals to provide fresh views perspectives.
Bloom, specifically, is a very interesting candidate due to his immense success in helping the Tampa Bay Rays become the class of baseball at developing pitching. The Cardinals desperately need help revamping in this area, and Bloom could lead the charge there.
Even if Bloom is not the guy they decide to bring in, getting someone who has experience with another organization would be a welcomed change for St. Louis. The continuity they have built in their front office is admirable, but it allows thinking to grow stale and makes it easier to "fall behind the times".
Like Molina, this move feels like something they could pull off any day now, as I am sure any executive interested in a role with St. Louis would like to have that ironed out before Thanksgiving. It would also be important for St. Louis to get this done quickly, as it allows that voice to have a seat at the table as they begin to make moves this offseason.
Once again, most moves tend to be delayed until December or January within the game of baseball, but there are players, teams, coaches, and executives who would love to have their future figured out before the holidays. We'll see if the Cardinals can capitalize on any of that.