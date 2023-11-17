7 moves the Cardinals could potentially make before Thanksgiving
The offseason tends to heat up after Thanksgiving each year, but the Cardinals could wrap up one of these seven moves before the holiday.
By Josh Jacobs
Michael Wacha
After an exciting start to his career with the Cardinals, Michael Wacha struggled with injuries and fell off from his trajectory as a future leader of the Cardinals' staff.
After a really bad stint with the Mets and the Rays, Wacha experienced a career revival with the Red Sox, and continued the trend in 2023 with the Padres, posting a 3.22 ERA in 134.1 innings of work.
Wacha is unlikely to give a team more than 150 innings to a team any given season, but he's regained the kind of form that could really help the Cardinals' rotatoin. Like Bieber, he's not a top-two starter for their rotation. but he can be more than adequate as their number three next year.
Perhaps a return to St. Louis would be a welcomed move from both sides, and with the familiarity between them, perhaps a deal can happen soon.
My worry with jumping the market for a guy like Wacha is you may end up overpaying for a middle-of-the-rotation starter. I don't mind being aggressive for a potential front-end starter, but throwing extra money at a starter with a low ceiling is asking for trouble.