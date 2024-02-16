7 former St. Louis Cardinals players who are still free agents
These players, both recent and long forgotten, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals are still free agents.
Brad Miller
I went into greater detail on Brad Miller a couple of weeks ago, but he didn't play very long in St. Louis. Miller spent the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Cardinals, and he was a bit of a utility man who had a great bat. Miller has shown an ability to play second base, third base, and even the outfield, but he is likely a designated hitter at this point in his career.
Miller has spent time with 7 different organizations including St. Louis, so he is well-traveled. He is currently 34, so he is getting a bit old, but he could still provide some utility to a team that needs a bench player who is decent offensively and can play multiple positions on the infield.
Tommy Pham
Tommy Pham was drafted in the 16th round of the 2006 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals out of high school. Pham toiled in the minors for 8 years before making his debut with St. Louis in 2014. He played center field primarily during his time in St. Louis, but he found more success defensively in left field.
While with St. Louis, Pham slashed .275/.368/.475, and he hit 105 extra-base hits in 362 games. Pham has since gotten into some hairy situations, but he is still a capable player. His defense is inching toward below-league average, but his bat remains strong, particularly for a backup outfielder. In 121 games between the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks last year, Pham had a 111 OPS+.
Pham, who will turn 36 on March 8th, was traded from the Cardinals in the summer of 2018 to the Tampa Bay Rays for Justin Williams, Genesis Cabrera, and Roel Ramirez. Tommy Pham is an intriguing free agent this offseason, and there is surely a team out there who is willing to sign him to a one-year deal.