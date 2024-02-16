7 former St. Louis Cardinals players who are still free agents
These players, both recent and long forgotten, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals are still free agents.
Trevor Rosenthal
Redbird Rants and the Noot News Podcast have been leading the charge for former closer Trevor Rosenthal. Rosenthal, now 33, last pitched a major league inning in 2020 for the San Diego Padres. He pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-2017, so he is quite familiar with the organization.
During his tenure with St. Louis, Rosenthal pitched 325 innings with a 2.99 ERA, 1.305 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 130. He accumulated 121 saves in that time span. He is one of the best closers in recent team history, and he has expressed interest in rejoining the St. Louis Cardinals multiple times this offseason.
Trevor Rosenthal would be signed to a league-minimum contract this offseason, so if he doesn't make the team out of Spring Training, cutting him wouldn't cost much. He is currently recovering from Tommy John Surgery.
Kolten Wong
Kolten Wong was with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-2020. He was the team's primary second baseman, and he was awarded two Gold Gloves while playing for the Cardinals. He finished his time in St. Louis with a slash line of .261/.333/.384 for an OPS+ of 95. He was strong defensively, and he provided some decent seasons offensively.
Wong is still only 33, so he could be seeking a two-year deal, but his recent performance in Seattle left plenty to be desired. He may have to sign a league-minimum deal this offseason to "prove" that he can still provide plus defense and a serviceable bat. In just 20 games (34 plate appearances) for the Los Angeles Dodgers after leaving the Mariners last year, Wong slashed .300/.353/.500. The talent is still there for The Pebble; all he needs is a chance to prove he can still play.