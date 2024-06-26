7 former Cardinals the team can trade for at the deadline
The 2024 version of the St. Louis Cardinals is not without its holes. The team likely needs a starting pitcher, a reliable reliever, and a right-handed hitting outfielder at the deadline. While the tertiary option is more of a want than a need with Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, and Jordan Walker working their way back to the majors, the first two are significantly more pressing.
The teams who will be selling at the 2024 MLB trade deadline are currently unknown. The National League Wild Card race has 9 teams chasing just 2 spots, and the teams are all separated by only 3-4 games in the standings. The only true sellers at this moment are the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and Los Angeles Angels. Others such as the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays may soon join them.
This limits both the quantity and quality of the players John Mozeliak can target prior to the trade deadline.
Despite this dearth of players available, there are ample former Cardinals who could help the team in 2024, and they're all likely on the trade block. Some have played quite well this year, and a trade would help fill a hole on the current roster. "He wanted to be here" was a line fans heard ad nauseam this offseason, and the motto can ring true this summer as well.
These 7 former Cardinals are available via trade and could help the team this year.
LHP Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery is the least likely pitcher to be traded on this list. The Arizona Diamondbacks are mixed up in the malaise for the NL Wild Card. They may decide to be buyers, especially given the fact that they're close to returning everyone to a healthy status. However, Monty's contract had a vesting option in it; he's already surpassed the 10-start mark meaning he'll make at least $20 million next year. If he eclipses 23 starts, his salary increases to $25 million for next year.
That's a steep price tag, especially for a pitcher who is at his career low right now. Montgomery has made 12 starts, and he has a 6-4 record with a 5.71 ERA. His 1.571 WHIP is the worst it's ever been, and he isn't striking batters out like he has in the past.
Monty's last 3 starts in June have given some credence to the idea that his late start to the season held him back; he's thrown 11.2 innings in his last 3 starts, and he's allowed just 5 runs in that stretch. His ERA has fallen 1.09 points as well. There are signs that he's returning to his once-reliable self.
If the Cardinals trade for Jordan Montgomery, they're banking on the fact that he'll continue to turn back the clock and find his former self. The team is familiar with the southpaw after his year in St. Louis as well, so he may continue this improved stretch of starts. What he'll cost is a bit of a mystery at the moment.