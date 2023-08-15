7 Cardinals fighting for their jobs the rest of the season
Which Cardinals saved at the deadline will fight to remain with the team next season?
Matthew Liberatore
The 23-year-old lefty had his most impressive start on Aug. 10 against the Rays. The team that traded him to the Cardinals for Randy Arozarena. One of the most controversial trades by John Mozeliak. And Liberatore did a great job proving to his many doubters on the Internet what a good pitcher he can be for the Cardinals.
He pitched eight innings, giving up two hits, no runs, no walks and striking out seven batters.
Liberatore often struggles through his outings, but he is motivated to pitch well. Let's hope Liberatore keeps it up and carries that motivation throughout this season and into Spring Training. Liberatore is most definitely fighting for a spot on the 2024 rotation, and his outing against the Rays proves he is more than capable of being a dependable arm for the Cardinals.
Tyler O'Neill
If anyone has turned things around for the better, it has to be Tyler O'Neill. Since his return from the injured list, he has shown to be the Gold Glove-caliber left fielder the team has missed. And most importantly, we have seen glimpses of his real offensive threat.
O'Neill has five hits, three home runs, and four RBI in his last seven games.
Many believe he should have been traded. But O'Neill has come back with confidence, hitting with power and showing off his flashy defense. It's great to see he's being given the opportunity to prove he can be the player the Cardinals need him to be, and if not, move on. But he's being given the shot, and that's important after two seasons of struggle.