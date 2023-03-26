7 bold predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
Prediction #7 - The Cardinals will win the World Series
Yup. I said it. The Cardinals will win the World Series in 2023.
This team has so much going for it. The offense is elite. And it has the depth to overcome injuries, slumps, down seasons, you name it. This club has a quality rotation and a sneaky good bullpen and has plenty of assets to upgrade either or both of them as the season goes on. I am confident that the Cardinals will be very aggressive this deadline, adding a major piece to an already exciting club.
On top of all of that, this team has that "it" factor that is needed to go on a deep run in October.
Two MVP talents in Goldschmidt and Arenado. Rising stars like Walker, Gorman, Nootbaar, Donovan, and Winn. New addition Contreras will get underneath the skin of opposing teams and fire up this club. Wainwright's farewell season. I didn't even mention the likes of O'Neill, Edman, Mikolas, Montgomery, and Helsley.
This team just feels like one of those magical teams full of great ballplayers and memorable personalities. They are the perfect mix of prime, All-Star-level talent, and young, up-and-coming stars. And I think the front office knows it.
Manager Oli Marmol was the perfect hire for this Cardinals organization, and I believe he will push this team to the greatest heights this season. It will be a tough road, and they will for sure need to be aggressive in acquiring more pitching, but I believe in this club, so much so that I am picking them to win it all this year.
What did you think of my predictions? What are some of your bold takes? Let us know down below. I cannot wait to see this team in action.