7 bold predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
Prediction #6 - Cardinals will have six All-Stars this year.
Last year, the Yankees, Dodgers, and Braves all had six representatives at the All-Star game. This year, the Cardinals will be a part of that conversation.
Yes, that's a very big number. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Ryan Helsley all seem like locks to me. So that's four already. Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neill, Jordan Walker, and Miles Mikolas all have the potential to be members of that team as well. Would it really shock you if six of those eleven players made the All-Star team, including when you have injury replacements added to the roster?
It helps that so many of those guys are going to have major fanfare as well. Nootbaar is becoming an international star with Team Japan. Walker will surely create a ton of buzz if he performances like I think he will. It's really not that difficult to see how six of them make the team.
You might be picking up on the fact that I am very positive about this Cardinals team, which leads me to my final bold prediction.