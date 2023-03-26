7 bold predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
Prediction #3 - Masyn Winn is the starting shortstop by the end of the 2023 season
I have been thoroughly impressed by Masyn Winn this spring. So much so, that I believe he will take over as the starting shortstop by the season's end.
Not because of anything Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, or Brendan Donovan have or haven't done, but because of how good Winn is.
In 54 at-bats this spring, Winn has a .949 OPS, looking like a game-changing talent at the plate, on the basepaths, and at the shortstop position. Winn will begin the year in Triple-A Memphis, but it won't be long before he busts down the door for playing time in St. Louis.
Honestly, I'm not sure how it'll work out exactly, but my guess is this causes Edman to slide over to second base, Donovan to truly settle into a utility man role, and Gorman will mainly DH but also slide in at second or third when needed. Should the Cardinals deal Carlson or some of their other young bats for pitching midseason, opportunities for playing time will open up significantly, allowing Winn to take the shortstop position and never look back.
Winn was just compared to Francisco Lindor this week, and that kind of talent cannot be suppressed, even by the quality of infielders the Cardinals currently have. Come October, Winn will have cemented himself in the Cardinals lineup, probably batting 8th or 9th, proving to be an electric talent in all phases of the game.