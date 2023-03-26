7 bold predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
Prediction #2 - Cardinals trade for a front-line stater at the deadline
This prediction has one main catch to it: there's got to be a front-line starter available in trade for this to happen.
If you look across baseball at teams you'd expect to be sellers at this year's deadline, there are not really any "aces" on their rosters that would be available for trade. It will likely take a disappointing season from a team like the White Sox, Rays, Diamondbacks, Guardians, or someone else for an ace to be available via trade.
Should one become available though, the Cardinals will be first in line, and I have confidence they'll get a deal done.
The Cardinals have plenty of assets that they could expend in a deal this season, more so than about any contender in baseball. They can do so by sending both Major League-ready talent and top prospects, making their packages really enticing for a team that'll be looking to retool. My guess is that Carlson would find his name in this deal, with a few other names joining him in that deal.
St. Louis is ready to make a deep run in October, and they can cash chips in without jeopardizing their future. The worst thing they could do would be trade just to make a trade, but I have a feeling John Mozeliak and company are waiting for that star pitching talent to become available before striking a deal.