7 bold predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
Prediction #1 - Dylan Carlson becomes the clear fourth outfielder
Some may think this isn't that bold and trust me, these predictions get a lot bolder, but Dylan Carlson becoming the clear fourth outfielder would be a big shift from where we are today.
Carlson has put together a really nice Spring Training so far after working hard this offseason to put on some muscle and compete for an everyday role. After struggling with injuries last season and struggling heavily against right-handed pitching, it was a real question as to whether or not he would be able to have a starting role with the club if Jordan Walker was ready to go.
For as much buzz as Walker, Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Gorman have gotten for their Spring Training performances, Carlson is fifth on the team with a .812 OPS. Many doubted him coming into the spring, but he has done nothing but impress to this point.
Still, with how Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar performed at the World Baseball Classic and how Walker has taken over this spring, I think it's likely those three get the nod come Opening Day, and by midseason, have the starting outfield spots locked down between the three of them.
This doesn't mean Carlson does not have a role with the club, as I showed in my playing time article posted last week. What it does mean for Carlson though is he becomes a little more expendable for the club, something that will rear its head at the trade deadline.