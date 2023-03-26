7 bold predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
These seven predictions stand out above the rest for the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals
As each day passes, I get more excited.
After what felt like a bitter end to a magical 2022 season for the St. Louis Cardinals, this team has done nothing but excite this spring, and give fans so many different reasons to tune in for the 2023 campaign.
If you told any other fanbase that they'd have a top 10 player of all-time put up a magical last season for your club in the same season that your two decades long, club legend and future Hall of Fame catcher retires, and that you could have even more reason to be excited the next season, they'd call you crazy. And yet, that feels like the reality here with this club.
How did St. Louis replace Yadier Molina? By bringing in their arch-rivals' World Series-winning catcher, who plays with the same fire that Molina does but can rake at the plate. How is the club planning on filling the Albert Pujols-sized hole in their lineup? Look at the youngsters such as Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and company.
Between star performances throughout the World Baseball Classic and a flood of Spring Training highlights, the Cardinals look ready to take the league by storm this coming season. The club has some concerns, that is for sure. This makes the club so interesting as we inch closer and closer to Opening Day.
With all that being said, here are my seven bold predictions for the Cardinals in 2023.