6 trade proposals to save the St. Louis Cardinals' offseason
The Cardinals still need to improve this offseason, and these six trades may lift them into World Series contention.
By Andrew Wang
Cardinals acquire Kenley Jansen and $8 million in cash, Red Sox acquire Richie Palacios
Here's the lone bullpen addition on this list. The Cardinals need to add a high-leverage arm or two to the backend of the bullpen, and Jansen would be a great veteran option. Sure, Jansen isn't quite the same pitcher as he was in his prime with the Dodgers, but he's still very serviceable and adds a much-needed veteran voice to a young reliever core. Of course, this move alone won't save the Cardinals' offseason, but would certainly make it easier to win the NL Central crown.
His second half was a bit concerning in 2023, but the Red Sox fell out of contention rather quickly following the All-Star Break, potentially leading to Jansen's struggles. In 2022, he notched 54 saves leading the National League with the Braves and recording an electric 12.0 strikeouts per 9 innings.
Jansen's contract is rather hefty, so the Red Sox would need to eat part of the salary to receive any meaningful return. By retaining $8 million of Jansen's salary, the Red Sox would receive yet another Cardinals outfielder in Richie Palacios.
Palacios played exceptionally in 2023 given limited playing time. His defense was great, and he recorded a 120 OPS+ through 102 plate appearances. However, with an outfield logjam with Walker, Nootbaar, Donovan, Burleson, Carlson, and Victor Scott II waiting to be called up, Palacios may not get the playing time he deserves in 2024. He also may be the perfect sell-high candidate for the Cardinals, especially as the Red Sox search for outfield depth.