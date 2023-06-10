6 trade deadline ideas for the St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas and Giovanny Gallegos to the Baltimore Orioles for Coby Mayo and Hudson Haskin
After years of occupying the basement of the high-powered American League East division, the Baltimore Orioles are finally flying high as their prospects mature into major league talent. Currently 38-24 and second in the division, the Orioles possess myriad infield prospects but lack a seasoned starting pitcher.
Miles Mikolas, who has emerged as the Cardinals' top starter this season, could provide that steady veteran presence after erstwhile ace John Means suffered a health setback that will prolong his stint on the injured list through at least July. In Mikolas’ past five starts, he has an elite 1.64 ERA and only three walks in 33 innings.
Giovanny Gallegos would be an excellent setup man for Orioles closer Felix Bautista. Gallegos and Ryan Helsley have shared the Cardinals' closing duties this season. Gallegos has been one of the most consistent relief pitchers in the major leagues over the past four seasons and would serve well to steady the bridge to Bautista.
Coby Mayo, the headline prospect the Cardinals would receive in the trade, is a power-hitting third baseman who ranks as MLB.com's No. 99 prospect and eighth within the Orioles' deep farm system. There is some concern that Mayo will outgrow the hot corner and be forced to move to first base or the outfield, but if that is the case, the Cardinals could soon have some vacancies at those positions that Mayo might fill next season.
Hudson Haskin is ripping the cover off the ball in the minor leagues. An outfielder, Haskin has ascended three levels this season and is hitting .367 with a 1.024 OPS across those leagues. Now in Triple-A, Haskin is athletic and covers a lot of ground in center field. He could potentially push Dylan Carlson to a corner spot or off the team altogether in 2024.
Personally, I'm not a huge fan of this trade for the Cardinals. The rotation for 2024 is a giant question, and Mikolas is one of the few pitchers who is currently penciled in to be a member of it. Also, with Adam Wainwright retiring after this season, the Cardinals would lose another source of veteran leadership in Mikolas if he were dealt.