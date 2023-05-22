6 St. Louis Cardinals who could blossom into superstars
By Josh Jacobs
Masyn Winn
The biggest story out of Spring Training this year, other than the emergence of Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, was the development of shortstop Masyn Winn.
Everyone knows Winn has a rocket arm. People have doubted his bat for a while, but there was at least a general belief that he could be a decent big-league hitter. He was an exciting player nonetheless.
What Winn did this spring and has continued in Memphis is now causing fans to raise their expectations so much higher.
Winn looked comfortable all spring against Major League pitching, posting a team-leading .949 OPS in 54 at-bats. While Winn's first month of minor league baseball was slow for him, he has rebounded with an .875 OPS in May and looks like the dynamic hitter we saw all throughout the spring.
Winn's mix of elite skills defensively, speed on the base paths, and the ability to make game-changing plays at the plate could very easily help him become one of the most exciting players in all of baseball. Winn just turned 21 in March, so he has so much time ahead of him as he develops. Winn is already big league ready, and once a spot with consistent playing time opens up in St. Louis, Winn will be there.