6 sneaky signings the St. Louis Cardinals should consider
The Cardinals should consider adding these six free agents to their squad ahead of the 2024 season.
1) Matt Moore
Moore, 34, is coming off of a turbulent, yet productive, year. He pitched for three teams in 2023: the Angels, Marlins, and Guardians. Despite jumping between multiple teams, Moore appeared in 50 games, pitching 52.2 innings and recording a 2.56 ERA. He was outstanding! The lefty boasted impressive strikeout and walk rates. He limited home runs and hard contact as well.
Coming into 2023, many believed that Moore was unlikely to replicate the success he found in 2022, which represented his best year since 2013, in which the then-starter made the All-Star Game as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Over the following eight seasons, Moore battled injuries and ineffectiveness. Then, at 33, Moore experienced a career renaissance. He gave the Texas Rangers 74 fabulous innings of 1.95 ERA ball. He recorded a career-high strikeout rate, likely due to an improved curveball which he threw much more frequently. Performing well in 2023 solidified his status as one of baseball's elite relievers.
Due to his advanced age, Moore yet to agree to terms with a team this off-season. Teams may also be wary of his relatively limited track record. The Cardinals should not be concerned. Moore offers what the Cardinals need: quality strikeout stuff. He racks up whiffs and prevents hard contact. What's more? He does it from the left side. Bringing in a strong lefty like Moore could free up Zack Thompson to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.
Even if the Cardinals chose to continue using Thompson out of the bullpen, adding Moore would strengthen the unit further. Where the bullpen was a clear weakness in 2023, adding just one more established reliever could turn it into a major strength in 2024.