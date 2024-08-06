6 pros and cons if Chaim Bloom does take over for Cardinals' John Mozeliak
By Josh Jacobs
Con: Cardinals' ownership could use Bloom's strengths as a reason to decrease spending
Here is the shadow side of that kind of thinking though. If Bloom's strength is doing more with less, what is stopping the Cardinals' ownership from simply asking him to, well, do more with less than they already invest into the club?
It's a fair question and one that can't be answered until we are able to see it in action. It is no secret that the Cardinals' revenue continues to drop, and they have not experienced the kind of attendance resurgence they thought they would this season. I'm anticipating a drop in payroll due to that this offseason (not defending it, just anticipating it), and it'll cause fans to wonder if that is a sign of things to come.
There are some glimmers of hope against that thinking though in Cardinal history. Jeff Lunhow was brought in by DeWitt because of his cutting-edge thinking and way of running a baseball team, and the combination of Lunhow and Mozeliak was able to do great things with the Cardinals from the late-2000s into the mid-2010s.
If Bloom is able to be like what Lunhow and early Mozeliak were to this organization, I think the DeWitt family would invest in this team as it got closer and closer to that dream scenario. But again, I don't blame fans for thinking they could take advantage of his new regime and try to get by with investing less year by year, but I'm not sure they'd be able to see that to fans.
Frankly, they've already driven some fans away due to not investing more, and the club is on thin ice with countless others for similar reasons. The Cardinals need to find ways to reenergize the fanbase, and that will require continued investment to go along with winning.