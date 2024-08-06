6 pros and cons if Chaim Bloom does take over for Cardinals' John Mozeliak
By Josh Jacobs
Pro: Chaim Bloom's philosophies seem like the perfect fit for a market like St. Louis
I actually mean this is as a compliment, I promise. Let me explain why.
I'm not going to get into the debate about owners needing to be more like the Dodgers and Yankees and spend like them. We just know that is not happening in St. Louis. They should spend more though, and they really owe it to the fanbase to truly surpass that $200 million payroll threshold in the near future.
But here's why I think Bloom's way of thinking and organizational building works perfectly in St. Louis. The Cardinals historically pride themselves on consistent winning. Bloom has been the model of building that in Tampa Bay. But unlike his time with the Rays, the Cardinals do spend enough money on the roster to not only go out and get talent, but to lock-up their core players for significant time as well. In Tampa, Bloom and others who have run that team have to be quick to trade away their best talent in order to recoup value and keep building cheap contenders.
Why did that not work in Boston then? Frankly, I don't think Boston is the kind of market that can handle that kind of leadership, and I don't believe their ownership group had the patience to see it through. They are quick to make drastic, sweeping changes and totally change course. While the Cardinals could use more urgency, I do think there is strength in having a plan and seeing it through when someone like Bloom is at the helm.
Bloom should not have to worry about his owner asking him to trade a star player because they don't want to pay them. Most of the time, the DeWitt family actually looks to lock up their own players on long-term deals. Bloom should be able to forecast and build a multi-year plan for the organization, maximize the club's dollars with his value plays, but also have room to make bigger investments when they desire to.
In some ways, Bloom reminds me of Mozeliak early in his tenure with the Cardinals. No, not the Mozeliak of recent years that has not found much success since 2015, but the version of his leadership that brought the Cardinals to four straight NLCS appearances from 2011-2014, two World Series appearances, and one World Series title.
I think fans would take that kind of success if Bloom could bring it.