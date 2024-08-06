6 pros and cons if Chaim Bloom does take over for Cardinals' John Mozeliak
By Josh Jacobs
Con: Chaim Bloom's free-agent signings and trades have been a mixed bag, with some pretty big misses
Every front office makes mistakes when it comes to trades and free agent signings, but it does feel like those who follow the Red Sox were not big fans of Bloom's bigger player acquisition attempts.
We already touched on the Betts trade, where he shipped the future Hall of Famer, David Price, and cash for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs. Yikes. Including Price's deal in that trade hurt the return, but it was still bad. He also dealt away guys like Jeffrey Springs and Hunter Renfroe for underwhelming returns.
Free agency was not the best for him either. The Kike Hernandez extension as well as the Corey Kluber and Trevor Story signings have been mocked by Red Sox fans. The jury is still out on the Masataka Yoshida signing, but considering he's a player who profiles better as a DH, there is a good chance his five-year, $90 million deal does not age well.
These are not the worst moves by any means, but they sure would get ripped in St. Louis. Again, it is part of the business to lose on some moves, but there also are not a lot of examples of Bloom "hitting" on bigger moves while he was with Boston. It's something to be aware of at the very least.
While St. Louis has not been the spender that fans would want them to be, if Bloom's way of team building works, he will be able to replenish the roster with young, cost-controlled talent as well as moves around the edges that make a great impact on a small budget. The more he is able to do this, the more he would be able to spend and take bigger swings on bigger names. While St. Louis won't spend like Boston, they consistently spend over $100 million more than Tampa Bay does, so Bloom should be able to make things work.
Alright, I'm being too positive with this con now, let's move on to the next pro because I'm really bleeding into it.