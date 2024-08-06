6 pros and cons if Chaim Bloom does take over for Cardinals' John Mozeliak
By Josh Jacobs
St. Louis Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has not been shy regarding the impending transition of leadership that will be coming for this organization in the near future. While there is no public succession plan in place other than Mozeliak's contract coming to a close after the 2025 season, multiple voices around the organization have shed light on how Chaim Bloom could be taking over as soon as this offseason.
Let's go through the timeline of events again, shall we? Back in November 2023, Peter Gammons first indicated that the Cardinals' may bring in Chaim Bloom in an advisory role with the club. In January, the Cardinals made the Bloom addition official, and both Mozeliak and chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. were candid about Bloom being an asset to the organization. Mozeliak, when asked about Bloom as a succession plan, pointed to his unique resume and said that he at least "strengthens their bench", while DeWitt made it clear that both he and Mozeliak wanted to pursue Bloom the moment he became available.
When talking with Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat back in June on the Dealin' the Cards podcast, Jones stated that he believed it was Bloom's job to say no to, and that he was studying the organization from top to bottom in preparation for possibly taking over in the offseason.
Just last week, I caught up with long-time St. Louis sports columnist Bernie Miklasz, and he shared the same belief as Jones. Both Jones and Miklasz are extremely plugged in with the Cardinals' organization, so for them both to feel that way based on conversations they have had should mean something to Cardinals' fans. You can check out Miklasz's thoughts on Bloom at the Cardinals' trade deadline in the episode below.
Bloom, for those who are not familiar, was with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2005-2019, reaching the title of Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations with Tampa before being named the Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox in 2020. Bloom's tenure with the Red Sox lasted through the 2023 season, and while he was tasked with shrinking their league-high payroll, he still managed to get Boston to an ALCS in 2021. Bloom was fired by the team this past September.