6 potential managerial candidates for the Cardinals if Oli Marmol is on the hot seat
First base coach Stubby Clapp
Clapp is also a possible option with his experience as a coach, mostly in the Cardinals organization. After a brief MLB career with the Cards in 2001 he got his first coaching job with the Astros A ball team in 2008. He then managed the team for 2 years after a one-year stint being the Astros' Double-A hitting coach. Clapp returned to the Cardinals organization when he was hired to be the manager of the Memphis Redbirds for the 2017 season after spending 2 seasons as a hitting coach for the Blue Jays AA and AAA teams. His 2 seasons coaching the Triple-A squad couldn't have been any better, the Redbirds went 174-107 and were the Pacific Coast League Champions both years and in 2018, Memphis won their first-ever AAA championship. Clapp would be honored as the Pacific Coast League coach of the year in both of those seasons.
After all that success he was promoted to be the Cardinals' first base coach for the 2019 season and that is his current role with this team. What could make him a good fit to be a manager is that he has seen success in the organization as a manager in the minors which could carry over to the big club. Also working with younger players before they got to the MLB can help when it comes to establishing a relationship with younger players and lead them to the right path on what it takes to stay in the major leagues. He coached current Cardinals Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, Ryan Helsley, Dakota Hudson, Tyler O'Neill, Genesis Cabrera, Tommy Edman, Giovanny Gallegos, and Jake Woodford in Memphis so there would be a sense of familiarity for those players.