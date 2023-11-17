6 possible trade destinations for Cardinals Tyler O'Neill
There aren't many free-agent position players available this offseason, and there are plenty of teams that are looking for an upgrade in the outfield for the 2024 season. Trades may become the preferred route for player acquisition.
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants have been searching for a superstar for the last two offseasons. They missed on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. They instead filled their outfield with Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto. The Giants missed the playoffs for the second year in a row with a record of 79-83, but all signs point to them looking to be contenders again next year.
With a large budget and a determination to win, the Giants will be looking to add wherever there is a need. Their left fielders as a whole last year had a -2.0 bWAR total and ranked 27th overall with a slugging percentage of .383. Defensively, Giants left fielders had accumulated -10 Outs Above Average. Suffice it to say, San Fransisco needs help out in left field.
Tyler O'Neill would give the Giants an opportunity to have a deeper lineup with more power. His slugging potential and home run capabilities would slot in very nicely in the Giants lineup. While O'Neill wouldn't (and shouldn't) be the Giants' most fearful weapon offensively, he would make pitchers be more careful on the mound. Michael Conforto played primarily in left field, but Mike Yastrzemski is aging, and Luis Matos could use a more athletic fielder to help him in his rookie season next year. O'Neill's arm strength would help Matos feel more comfortable roaming Oracle Park.
In return, the Cardinals could ask for any of the Giants' strong pitching prospects. Kyle Harrison (#20 in all of baseball) is probably not achievable, but Carson Whisenhunt (#70) could be had for O'Neill and another prospect the Cardinals have. The lefty out of East Carolina has plenty of swing-and-miss stuff that would be attractive to the Cardinals. St. Louis could also ask about Ross Stripling or Anthony DeScalfani, hoping for a rebound year from either pitcher.