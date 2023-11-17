6 possible trade destinations for Cardinals Tyler O'Neill
There aren't many free-agent position players available this offseason, and there are plenty of teams that are looking for an upgrade in the outfield for the 2024 season. Trades may become the preferred route for player acquisition.
Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are an interesting team for 2024. They weren't supposed to vie for the American League Central title this past season, but they somehow found themselves in second place to the Minnesota Twins. The Twins have been rumored to be cutting payroll next year, so the Tigers could make some shrewd moves this offseason to catapult themselves into the division title conversation.
The Tigers finished 28th in slugging percentage last year (.382), had a -1.1 bWAR total from their left fielders, and had a -8 Outs Above Average total as a team (-2 in left field). They could use some serious improvements in left field both offensively and defensively. Tyler O'Neill would represent an improvement on their incumbent outfielders.
Detroit was in a rebuild during the late 2010s. Prospects such as Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Matt Manning were all on the rise, and Detroit appeared to be set up well for many playoff runs at the turn of the decade. Injuries, however, have plagued many of these players, thus limiting their abilities to reach their true potential. That script appeared to be flipped last year, as many of those players reached the heralded 500 plate appearances or 100 innings.
Detroit's offense could still use a boost, and they have plenty of arms to deal from St. Louis. Should the Cardinals target a high-end pitcher such as Tarik Skubal, a prospect would have to be included with O'Neill. A player such as Casey Mize could be had at a lower price due to his history of injuries and underperformance. The Cardinals could also dip into the prospect pool, as Detroit has plenty of high-end pitching prospects like Jackson Jobe, Ty Madden, and Wilmer Flores.