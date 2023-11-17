6 possible trade destinations for Cardinals Tyler O'Neill
There aren't many free-agent position players available this offseason, and there are plenty of teams that are looking for an upgrade in the outfield for the 2024 season. Trades may become the preferred route for player acquisition.
Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are known as a pitching powerhouse among teams in baseball. They had a 76-86 record in 2023, good for third place in the American League Central. They had strong pitching performances, but their offense was paltry. They had the 29th-best slugging percentage as a team (.381). Steven Kwan is their incumbent left fielder, and he performed well last year, but Cleveland's right fielders had a -1.8 bWAR total in 2023.
They are desperate for some potent offense. The Guardians acquired a power-hitting first baseman at the trade deadline in Kyle Manzardo this past year, but one player alone won't cut it. They need more power output from at least one other position. Tyler O'Neill could provide that for the Guardians. O'Neill has legitimate 30-home run power and a Gold Glove to go along with it. He would fit well in the middle of the Guardians lineup around Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor. His right-handed bat would provide balance to a lineup that is very left-handed heavy.
Unlike the Diamondbacks, the Guardians have pitching in spades. Shane Bieber is rumored to be on the trade market, and with some additional pieces, St. Louis could even pry Logan Allen away from Cleveland. Tyler O'Neill by himself may be sufficient to net Shane Bieber due to Bieber's expiring contract, his injury history, and his expensive tab through arbitration this year.
O'Neill would provide an immediate boost to an anemic offense, and Shane Bieber would be a strong depth pitcher for the Cardinals' rotation. Bieber could also have a throwback season and be a Cy Young candidate in 2024. These two teams appear to be a perfect match for a trade this offseason surrounding Tyler O'Neill and Shane Bieber.