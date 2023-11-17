6 possible trade destinations for Cardinals Tyler O'Neill
There aren't many free-agent position players available this offseason, and there are plenty of teams that are looking for an upgrade in the outfield for the 2024 season. Trades may become the preferred route for player acquisition.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks willed their way to the World Series this past year. Despite losing to the Rangers in the ultimate game of the season, the Diamondbacks should still consider their season a huge success. The Serpentes are not in a place where they are trying to offload players and contracts. Rather, they are seeking improvements where they are most needed.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Tommy Pham are both free agents this offseason. Arizona does have the Rookie of the Year in Corbin Carroll ready for the next eight years to play left field, but the Diamondbacks would happily take on another outfielder to challenge Jake McCarthy in the corner. Injuries are always a concern in professional sports, and the more depth a team has, the better it will be when those injuries occur.
Tyler O'Neill would be a wonderful fourth outfielder or starter for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has plenty of experience to pass on to Carroll and center fielder Alek Thomas, and he could tap into his power potential very easily. Arizona finished 17th in all of baseball with a .409 slugging percentage as a team. O'Neill's career .458 slugging percentage would be a huge boost to a team that was searching for the big hit throughout the playoffs.
Arizona doesn't have much pitching to offer the Cardinals in exchange in the upper echelon of their minor league system. The Diamondbacks should be intent to hold on to Brandon Pfaadt given his performances this past postseason. St. Louis could coax Tommy Henry away from the Diamondbacks, but he has a lot of team control remaining, so the Cardinals would have to sweeten the deal with a low-end prospect in addition to O'Neill should they ask for Tommy Henry.
Henry finished the 2023 season with 89 innings pitched in Phoenix with a 5-4 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.360 WHIP, and just 6.5 K's per nine innings. He would be an interesting left-handed pitcher for the Cardinals to acquire.