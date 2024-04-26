6 people who are on the hot seat after Cardinals' lackluster start to 2024
5. Gary LaRocque
LaRocque may not be a household name for many Cardinals fans, but he is the assistant general manager and director of player development. LaRocque has been in player development with the Cardinals since the 2014 season.
The Cardinals once had a top-tier farm system, but in recent years, the system has declined, and player development seems to have declined right along with it. It's been many seasons since the Cardinals drafted and brought up a top prospect to see them succeed. The Cardinals last did this with a pitcher some time ago.
Most of the Cardinals' recent top-hitting prospects have succeeded in the minor league system. However, they struggle once they arrive in St. Louis - think Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Dylan Carlson, and Nolan Gorman.
LaRocque is probably one of the last people the Cardinals would move on from, but it would be great to see them revamp their player development process. Right now, the Cardinals are drafting great players but need to improve their development.