6 fresh trade ideas for the St. Louis Cardinals during trade deadline week
The trade deadline is August 1st, and there are fresh ideas on how the Cardinals can make deals to the club for 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Jordan Montgomery heads to the desert
Cardinals receive: LHP Blake Walston
Diamondbacks receive: LHP Jordan Montgomery
The Arizona Diamondbacks have taken the league by storm this year and are a real contender within the National League to make a deep run in October. One way they can really help those chances is by adding Jordan Montgomery to their rotation.
Montgomery has been awesome this year and would strengthen a playoff rotation already featuring Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
For the Cardinals, they can back an interesting young arm in Blake Walston, who is pitching in Triple-A right now and could slot in at the back of their rotation next year. The left-handed starter is 6'5 he sits in the low to mid-90s with his fastball and could up his game a bit if he can increase that velocity a bit.
Long-term, he has the ceiling of a middle-of-the-rotation starter, and at just 22 years old, that's a valuable arm to have in your system, especially with how close he is to the big leagues.