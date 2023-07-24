6 fresh trade ideas for the St. Louis Cardinals during trade deadline week
The trade deadline is August 1st, and there are fresh ideas on how the Cardinals can make deals to the club for 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Rays send the Cardinals 2024 rotation help
Cardinals receive: LHP Jeffrey Springs
Rays receive: RHP Jack Flaherty
(Note: This may require Jordan Montgomery, but if so, I think the Cardinals would get a prospect added in as well)
I heard the concept of this kind of deal on "The Big Show" hosted by Brenden Schaeffer and Andy Humphrey, and I loved the concept of it.
Jeffrey Springs joined the Rays rotation last year and posted a 2.46 ERA in 25 starts and 8 relief appearances. He came out on fire in his first 3 starts of 2023, posting a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings of work, before having to have season-ending Tommy John surgery.
So why on earth would the Cardinals want to acquire him?
Well, this may be one of the unique opportunities to acquire a cost-controlled difference maker for their rotation while only using their expiring assets to do so. Spring is expected back by the middle of 2024 and makes just $5.2 million next year. His salary jumps up to $10.5 million in 2025 and 2026, and there is a $15 million club option for 2027. The Rays are trying to win a World Series this year, and have money wrapped up into a guy who will not pitch until next summer.
Why not parlay him into one of the better starters in this year's market?
There is risk involved with grabbing a pitcher that has just undergone significant surgery, which is why I think it would not take more than a rental arm to pull it off if the Rays are interested. Tampa Bay has been scouting both Flaherty and Montgomery, which is why I really could see this happening.
Montgomery or Flaherty could be flipped for low-ceiling, almost MLB-ready arms or high ceiling, but very far away from MLB-ready players, but this could be a way to turn one of them into a high-upside, MLB-proven pitcher with lots of team control.