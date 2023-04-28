6 former St. Louis Cardinals prospects who have fallen from grace
Andrew Knizner
After Carson Kelly was traded away, Andrew Knizner became "the next guy" to potentially replace Yadier Molina. Knizner was the club's 3rd ranked prospect in 2019, flashing tools in the Arizona Fall League and even being invited to the MLB futures game.
He was actually kind of known for his ability to barrel balls in the minor leagues, needing more work defensively in the eyes of scouts.
Well, it's safe to say the bat has not come around for Knizner. You could argue that if he wasn't sitting behind Molina that maybe he would have developed more at the plate, but in his career, he's just a .202/.288/.282 hitter with 7 HR and 45 RBI in 192 career games.
Knizner is still the backup catcher for the Cardinals, but now for Willson Contreras. With Ivan Herrera in Triple-A Memphis and other catching prospects on the way, I think Knizner's days are numbered in St. Louis.