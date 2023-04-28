6 former St. Louis Cardinals prospects who have fallen from grace
Dylan Carlson
To this point in his Major League career, Dylan Carlson has been pretty disappointing compared to the expectations that were placed upon him. By no means am I saying Carlson is a failure and will never be the player people thought he could be, but its safe to say he's fallen from grace in the eyes of the Cardinals.
In 2021, Carlson was the 13th-best prospect in all of baseball. He was actually once touted for his ability to hit right-handed pitching, with MLB.com saying that "He’s blossomed as a left-handed hitter in the pro ranks, making harder contact and improving his launch angle while tapping into more power each year". In 969 PA against right-handed pitching at the big league level, Carlson is slashing .223/.304/.374 with 21 HR and 88 RBI. Honestly, it's been pretty frustrating to watch.
Carlson has proven himself to be an great defensive outfielder and someone who can rake against left-handed pitching. He has an .867 OPS against southpaws in his career, showing that at the very least he can be a great platoon player in his career.
Carlson worked hard this offseason to make adjustments hitting against right-handed pitching but hasn't really had enough opportunity to prove that he can be better than he has to this point in his career. Last season, Carlson was dealing with a wrist injury for a long portion of the season, which really seemed to set him back in his development.