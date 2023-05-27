6 encouraging statistics from the Cardinals so far this year
By Josh Jacobs
Stat #6 - +13 run differential
For as bad as things have gone for the Cardinals this year, their run differential sits at +13 right now, which is tied for 13th in all of baseball. If you look at the teams that rank above them, it is all of the teams that have been off to the best starts in baseball this year.
Only 6 teams in all of baseball have a higher run differential than +40, and the Cardinals are only 8 runs shy of passing the Blue Jays and Cubs to enter the top 10 in all of baseball. Again, their current ranking is weighed down significantly by their awful start to the season, as well as the terrible pitching staff that they've had so far.
Most of the teams that have started out as poorly as them, or even just a few games better than them, having negative run differentials at this point in the year. The Cardinals will be winning more games this summer like they have been lately, which will put them squarely in hunt for a division title and chance to make noise in the playoffs once again.