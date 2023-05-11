Fansided
6 changes the Cardinals need to make to maximize their roster and win more games

By Josh Jacobs

May 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan (33) makes a
May 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan (33) makes a / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Lineups and rotation after the changes

Lineup vs. RH pitching

  1. RF Lars Nootbaar
  2. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  3. 2B Nolan Gorman
  4. 3B Nolan Arenado
  5. C Willson Contreras
  6. SS Paul DeJong
  7. LF Brendan Donovan
  8. DH Juan Yepez
  9. CF Dylan Carlson

Lineup vs. LH pitching

  1. SS Tommy Edman
  2. RF Lars Nootbaar
  3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  4. 3B Nolan Arenado
  5. C Willson Contreras
  6. CF Dylan Carlson
  7. 2B Nolan Gorman
  8. DH Juan Yepez
  9. LF Brendan Donovan

Bench

C Andrew Knizner
1B Luken Baker
OF Oscar Mercado
SS Paul DeJong/Tommy Edman

Rotation

  1. Jordan Montgomery
  2. Miles Mikolas
  3. Jack Flaherty
  4. Matthew Liberatore
  5. Adam Wainwright

Bullpen

RHP Ryan Helsley
RHP Giovanny Gallegos
LHP Genesis Caberera
RHP Jordan Hicks
RHP Chris Stratton
RHP Drew VerHagen
LHP Steven Matz
RHP Andre Pallante

I personally feel like this is a really good roster for the time being. The return of O'Neill could strengthen their outfield depth, while guys like Burleson and Jordan Walker could be called up at any time. The Cardinals also have some other intriguing arms in Memphis right now that could factor in at any point.

