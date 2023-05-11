6 changes the Cardinals need to make to maximize their roster and win more games
By Josh Jacobs
Change #4 - Start Nolan Gorman at second base everyday, Juan Yepez at DH
Nolan Gorman has been one of the best players on this Cardinals team this year. At this point, it's time to see what he can do against left-handed pitching. He doesn't have a hit off of a lefty this year, but he has only had nine plate appearances and only struck out once.
Gorman is slashing .272/.356/.553 with 8 HR and 24 RBI against righties this year, and although some players never figure out how to hit against the lefties, it's too early to call Gorman one of those guys.
Doing this, especially if Contreras is catching, allows the Cardinals to give Juan Yepez a run at designated hitter for a while. Entering Wednesday's game, Yepez had only received 17 plate appearances on the season, slashing .294/.294/.471 so far. With Alec Burleson not playing well as of late, and Yepez historically having neutral splits, he represents a great option to run with for the near future.
Should Yepez hit like many believe he can, he should make a strong argument for being in the Cardinals' lineup as often as possible and being a weapon off the bench when needed. Replacing Knizner in the lineup every day with the bat of Yepez is a huge addition to this lineup.