6 changes the Cardinals need to make to maximize their roster and win more games
By Josh Jacobs
Change #3 - Make Brendan Donovan the official every day left fielder
Again, this change may not last for a long period of time, but right now, Brendan Donovan should be playing left field every day.
With Nolan Gorman, Tommy Edman, and Paul DeJong all deserving playing time right now, finding a place for Donovan gets more and more difficult. Lately, he's been finding himself out in left field, and playing great defense out there.
At least for the time being, Donovan is the Cardinals' third best outfielder, and he should be playing out there as often as possible. When Tyler O'Neill returns, I'm sure the club will be giving him some run again, but until O'Neill proves he's deserving of that role, or one of the Cardinals' other middle infielders struggles, Donovan should be the priority there.
The nice thing about Donovan playing there is that the club can move him around into the infield mid-game if needed as well. His versatility is elite, and he provides good value with the bat right now as well.