6 changes the Cardinals need to make to maximize their roster and win more games
By Josh Jacobs
#2 - Call up Matthew Liberatore, send Steven Matz to the bullpen
Speaking of the Cardinals' struggling rotation, it's past time to call up red-hot pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore from Triple-A to join their rotation.
Liberatore was named the Triple-A International League Pitcher of the Month in April and looks to have taken major strides since last year. In seven starts, Liberatore is 3-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 11.8 K/9 in 39 innings of work. I understand there are five starters up in St. Louis right now, but the only starter who is clearly a better option than Liberatore right now is Jordan Montgomery.
Steven Matz is the easiest candidate right now for a move to the bullpen. He's 0-4 with a 5.70 ERA in 36.1 innings of work, and his 5.25 FIP and 1.60 WHIP don't help his cause by any means.
Moving Matz to the bullpen would allow him to take on a left-handed specialist role, as lefties are slashing just .130/.200/.261 against him this season, or become a long-man out of the pen until a rotatoin spot opens back up. If you think the Cardinals wouldn't pay a reliever that kind of money, that's basically Andrew Miller money he's making.
Regardless, it's time to get Liberatore into the rotation.