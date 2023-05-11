6 changes the Cardinals need to make to maximize their roster and win more games
By Josh Jacobs
These six changes will maximize the Cardinals roster and help them keep winning games
The St. Louis Cardinals began the 2023 season with the worst record in the National League and all but losing hope on the season as a whole.
Recently, the Cardinals have begun to play better baseball and look more like the team we thought they could be coming into the year. While Nolan Arenado is still struggling at the plate, the rest of the offense has been picking things up as of late, finally driving runs in to go along with their other great statistical performances.
While the rotation continues to be an issue for the club, the bullpen has seemed to tighten the ship a bit this last week, at least in big spots. In general, there is a feeling of optimism in the dugout, believing that they can win each game, rather than putting their head down after going down in any game.
In all honesty, it's kind of surprising that this is the week they have started to put good results together. Over the weekend, they suffered a series loss to the Detroit Tigers (although, they broke their losing streak on Sunday), and removed Willson Contreras from his primary catching duties, catching a ton of controversy. And yet, they look like a much better team today than they did this time last week.
Still, there are things the club can be doing right now to improve their chances of winning each game and get themselves back on track to compete this season. Here are six changes I would make to the roster, lineup, and pitching staff to continue their winning ways.